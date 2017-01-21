11th Annual Ice Bowl held in Hannibal - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

11th Annual Ice Bowl held in Hannibal

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

With warm temperatures across the Tri-States, disc golfers had great weather to play a round of 18 holes on Saturday.

The 11th annual Ice Bowl was held at Huckleberry Park in Hannibal.

Organizers said 44 golfers participated in the tournament this year, and they love seeing familiar faces year after year.

"We have people from Keokuk, Fort Madison, Iowa, Quincy, Illinois, so I mean it's everyone around the area that comes, and it's a cool group of people." Hannibal Parks & Recreation Assistant Director Aron Lee said. "It's nice to see them year in, and year out come out and compete."

Lee added that all proceeds from the event went towards the Buddy Pack program, that sends packs of food home with students on the weekends.

