Pancake breakfast raises money for technology in the classroom

The Pancake Breakfast was held at Applebee's in Quincy.

Students at the Early Childhood Center will be getting a much needed technology boost.

Saturday morning, they raised money at their second annual pancake breakfast.

The money raised will go towards getting iPads in the classrooms, and organizers say this event truly benefits students.

"By doing this we are able to update, and get extra technology in the classroom for the students, so it's definitely a blessing that State Street helps us out with this," Early Childhood Resource Coordinator Shannon Dietrich said.

"It's all about our helping our community, helping our neighbors, and our children are our future," Ericka Snider with State Street Bank said. "So we're also very invested in our children, and helping them grow."

State Street Bank says it plans to match all the money raised from the breakfast.