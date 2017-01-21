Boy scout helps build multiple bat homes - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Boy scout helps build multiple bat homes

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Boy Scout Evan Kaiser worked on bat houses on Saturday. Boy Scout Evan Kaiser worked on bat houses on Saturday.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Bats in Hannibal will have a new home at parks around the city after Saturday's event.

Boy scout Evan Kaiser of Troop 106 spent the day at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center building bat houses with members of the community. 

Kaiser said they built between 20 and 25 wood bat houses for his eagle scout project.

"Being an eagle scout is a real honor. It's probably one of the top priorities sought after by boy scouts." Kaiser said. "And for any younger people, I would definitely recommend getting into scouting, and just helping out however you can."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.