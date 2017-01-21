Boy scout helps build multiple bat homes

Bats in Hannibal will have a new home at parks around the city after Saturday's event.

Boy scout Evan Kaiser of Troop 106 spent the day at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center building bat houses with members of the community.

Kaiser said they built between 20 and 25 wood bat houses for his eagle scout project.

"Being an eagle scout is a real honor. It's probably one of the top priorities sought after by boy scouts." Kaiser said. "And for any younger people, I would definitely recommend getting into scouting, and just helping out however you can."