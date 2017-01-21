Local fire department honors fallen firefighter

Edward's helmet that he wore when responding to fires.

Being a firefighter in the Tri-States is like being part of a brotherhood.

Saturday morning, the Tri-TownshIp Fire Department honored one of their own.

Family members and firefighters paid tribute to Chief Edward Hagerbaumer with a new memorial outside the department.

"He was unassuming, gentle, kind, very generous, just a very loving father," daughter Mary Mcculloch said.

Hagerbaumer was the proud father of six children, and the Chief of the Tri-township Fire Protection District. In 1967, he responded to a field fire and a heart attack at the scene, leaving only his memory for his wife and children.

"We cherish the memories that we did have and try to revisit those at special times, especially the holidays," daughter Nancy Sapp said.

Assistant Chief Darren Smith wanted his fellow firefighters to hear Edward's story, to show them the importance of tradition.

"The fire service, its built on tradition, Smith said. "It's built on the history of the firefighters before us, so it's up to us to try and carry that history on."

His children are thrilled that his legacy will live on.

"We are so honored and blessed today that Darren Smith, of the Tri-Township here took the initiative to honor our Dad," Mcculloch said.

"My father would be very very honored, and so happy to celebrate that," Sapp said.