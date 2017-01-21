Pittsfield Police arrest man for criminal sexual abuse - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Pittsfield Police arrest man for criminal sexual abuse

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -

Pittsfield police arrested a Pike County, Illinois man Friday night for committing an act of sexual conduct. 

Police Chief Kenneth Yelliott said on Friday, the police department arrested 26-year-old Zachary B. Greenwood of Pittsfield on charges of an alleged aggravated criminal sexual abuse. 

Yelliott said the allegation comes from an incident on or around January 8, 2017 at a residence in the City of Pittsfield. 

The allegation states Greenwood committed an act of sexual conduct with a victim who is at least 13-years-old but under the age of 17. 

Yelliot said the Pike County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation. 

Greenwood was placed in Pike County Jail.

