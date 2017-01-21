Saturday's Area Scores-January 21

**High School Basketball, Boys**
Batavia: 35
Quincy High: 53
Parker Bland: 24pts
Aaron Shoot: 13pts
Blue Devils: (14-3)
Pittsfield: 48
North Greene: 35
Noah Mendenhall: 15pts
Austin Ator: 11pts
Beardstown: 55
Liberty: 50
Lentz: 15pts
Bushnell-PC: 55
Peoria Quest: 59
Devin Yocum: 26pts
(Jerseyville Tournament)
1) QND: 78
Jerseyville: 61
Raiders: (17-1)
(Rumble on the River)
Ft. Madison: 50
10) Unity: 58
Cory Miller: 27pts
(Great Western Shootout)
Macomb: 36
North Lawndale: 90
(Tony Lenzini Tournament)
*Championship
Clark County: 51
10) Monroe City: 53
Chandler Bevans: 24pts
*3rd Place
Canton: 64
Palmyra: 63
(North Shelby Tournament)
*Championship
Marceline: 56
South Shelby: 58
Brock Wood: 18pts
**High School Basketball, Girls**
Unity: 45
Pittsfield: 33
Kaylee Kuhn: 22pts
Mon-Rose: 54
Macomb: 55
(Carrollton Tournament)
QND: 56
Calhoun: 76
North Greene: 28
2) West Central: 61
(Tony Lenzini Tournament)
*Championship
Clark County: 44
7) Monroe City: 40
Maggie Schutte: 13pts
Jada Summers: 11pts
(North Shelby Tournament)
Schuyler County: 39
9) Scotland County: 50
Abi Feeney: 18pts
**Men's College Basketball**
Quincy: 90
Maryville: 79
Evan McGaughey: 23pts, 15 reb
Hawks: (16-4, 6-3)
North Dakota State: 89
Western Illinois: 57
Garret Covington: 17pts
Leathernecks: (6-12, 3-4)
Missouri Valley: 91
Culver-Stockton: 85
Culver-Stockton JV: 53
John Wood: 99
Gabe McKenzie: 14pts
Blazers: (11-8)
**Women's College Basketball**
Quincy: 51
Maryville: 59
Hawks: (4-15, 1-8)
Western Illinois: 58
South Dakota State: 73
Emily Clemens: 15pts
Leathernecks: (15-5, 5-2)
Missouri Valley: 63
Culver-Stockton: 64
F/OT
Josie Finch: 12pts
Wildcats: (8-11, 6-9)
Carl Sandburg: 53
John Wood: 57
Shelby Connell: 16pts
Blazers: (7-10)
*6th straight win for JWCC
**High School Wrestling**
(Edwardsville Duals)
Quincy High: 12
Edwardsville: 65
Quincy High: 33
Notre Dame Prep: 48
Quincy High: 49
Mexico: 26
(Beardstown Duals)
PORTA: 31
Beardstown: 33
West Hancock: 30
Beardstown: 51
Vandalia: 41
Beardstown: 20
(Ft. Zumwalt South Tournament)
Hannibal: 8th Place (of 18 teams)
152lbs: Garrett Ruby: 3rd Place
(Bean City Duals)
Keokuk: 42
Muscatine: 30
Iowa City: 60
Keokuk: 12
Keokuk: 54
Oskaloosa: 30
*Chiefs take 3rd Place