Hannibal Police: Two people found dead in home

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Hannibal police are investigating the death of two people Saturday morning. 

Sgt. Wilt said at 10:56 am, officers responded to the 4200 block of McMasters Avenue to assist Marion County Ambulance District on a report of an unknown problem.

Wilt said when officers arrived, they found two men dead in the home.

Wilt said a death investigation of the scene was conducted.

The identities of the deceased and further information will be released at a later time.

