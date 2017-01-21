Hannibal Police: Two people found dead in home

Hannibal police are investigating the death of two people Saturday morning.

Sgt. Wilt said at 10:56 am, officers responded to the 4200 block of McMasters Avenue to assist Marion County Ambulance District on a report of an unknown problem.

Wilt said when officers arrived, they found two men dead in the home.

Wilt said a death investigation of the scene was conducted.

The identities of the deceased and further information will be released at a later time.