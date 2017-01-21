Two people in serious condition after motorcycle crash

Police investigating the scene off Missouri Route 16 and going onto U.S. Route 61 southbound in Lewis County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash in Canton, Missouri Saturday night.

Troopers said 51-year-old Robert Grimsley from Liberty, Illinois was headed southbound on the off ramp at U.S. Route 61 going to Missouri Route 16 in Lewis County.

Troopers said Grimsley rode off the right side of the road in his Harley Davidson, lost control, and struck 51-year-old James Cannon from La Belle, Missouri riding his Kawasaki.

Troopers said both bikes came to a rest on the ramp.

Missouri Department of Transportation said Missouri Route 16 ramp going onto U.S. Route 61 southbound in Lewis County was closed due to an incident at 7:01 p.m. After investigating for an hour and a half, the ramp re-opened.

Troopers said both Cannon and Grimsley were transported by ambulance to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries.

A crash report stated that Grimsley was riding with 10-year-old Sofia Grimsely and they were both wearing safety devices at the time of the crash. Sophia suffered minor injuries.

Troopers said Cannon was not wearing a Department of Transportation approved safety helmet. Authorities said he was wearing a novelty helmet that was not designed for safety.

Troopers said Grimsley's motorcycle was totaled and Cannon's suffered extensive damage.

Editor's note: Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Monday, Jan. 23 that Cannon later died from his injuries.

Editor's note: Some of Cannon's family members contacted WGEM News questioning the direction the vehicles were traveling and the type of helmet Cannon was wearing. WGEM News followed up with Missouri State Highway Patrol. A Highway Patrol spokesman said the information in the story above is correct, based on accounts from on-scene investigators and the crash report on file. Two WGEM News journalists were on scene the night of the crash and did not gather any information that conflicts with the crash report or trooper's accounts.