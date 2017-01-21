Down Country Hosts 6th Annual Rhinestones and Rodeo Fundraiser

People looking at the silent auction items on display.

A local nonprofit celebrated children with Down Syndrome on Saturday night.

The 6th annual Rhinestones and Rodeo Art Auction and Dance featured plenty of food, art and silent auction items.

Down Country put on the fundraiser to fight the stigma against differently abled and exceptionally gifted children.

"As far as combating the stigma against Down syndrome, it's really about awareness and education," said Kate Dougherty, founder of Down Country. "You know, trying to help people understand it's only an extra chromosome."

"Inclusion is acceptance," said Nancy Gianni, the Chief Belief Officer of Gigi's Playhouse, a network of Down syndrome achievement centers. "It's sitting with our kids at lunch. It's going on a playdate. It's not a pat on the head. It's really taking action. And that's what we're talking about tonight while we're here is about taking action."

Dougherty says around 400 attended the event.