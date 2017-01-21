Great River Eagle Days Kicks Off in Quincy

Singing and dancing was on display at the Great River Eagle Days.

For the 6th year in a row, Native American traditions and eagles were all at the Oakley Lindsay Center. Families were able to enjoy the heritage on display along with new entertainment and educational programs.

"There is a lot of Native American artifacts and things to purchase," said Ryan Wolland, who was attending the event for the first time. "We saw a lot of dancing going on with a lot of little kids and inter-generational dancing. That was really interesting."

Events continue on Sunday with the Blessing of the Bald Eagle at 10:30 a.m.