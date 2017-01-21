Great River Eagle Days Kicks Off in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Great River Eagle Days Kicks Off in Quincy

Posted:
Dance performances at the Oakley Lindsay Center Dance performances at the Oakley Lindsay Center
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Singing and dancing was on display at the Great River Eagle Days. 

For the 6th year in a row, Native American traditions and eagles were all at the Oakley Lindsay Center. Families were able to enjoy the heritage on display along with new entertainment and educational programs. 

"There is a lot of Native American artifacts and things to purchase," said Ryan Wolland, who was attending the event for the first time. "We saw a lot of dancing going on with a lot of little kids and inter-generational dancing. That was really interesting." 

Events continue on Sunday with the Blessing of the Bald Eagle at 10:30 a.m. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.