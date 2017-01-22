Local lost art found and on display in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local lost art found and on display in Quincy

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Pieces of lost art has made its way back home to Quincy at the History Museum.

Artwork from Local artist Edward Everett was on display Sunday afternoon.

Historians say 11 of his paintings from 1840 to 1857 disappeared from Quincy in the 20th century.

The paintings provide a view of different landscapes around the city.

Local historian says he hope people take a piece of history back with them after seeing the paintings.

“It was a very commercial center, this is the place migrants came, they equipped themselves here for the trip west so Quincy was probably one of the most important spots on the west side of the frontier,”said Reg Ankrom, Local historian.

He says he hopes residents will check out the artwork at the Museum on Maine Street.

The galley is open from 10 am - 4 pm, Tuesday through Sunday.

