33rd annual Keokuk Bald Eagle Appreciation Days

Tourism dollars are essential in places like Keokuk. This weekend, people from all over the country traveled to Lee County for the Bald Eagle Appreciation Days.

Thousands of people visited Lee County this weekend to partake in 33rd annual Bald Eagle Appreciation's days.

"For the three days we'll have about 7,000 people,” said Kirk Brandenberger, Executive Director of Keokuk Area Convention and Tourism Bureau.

Edith Johnson is one of those people and she says shes been coming for as long as she can remember.

"Its interesting in the first place and entertaining, absolutely entertaining and people want to know about the eagle and they want to know about the area they want to know the history,” she said.

Brandedburger says this is one of the biggest events in Keokuk.

"I know all of out restaurants were full last night and the night before and it does a great job... it provides about four to five hundred thousand dollars in economic impact,” said Brandedburger.

And local businesses are profiting.

"It contributes to the economy of the whole area a great many people come here from everywhere and that brings money into the area for all the business in the area,” said Johnson.

Some of the activities included an up close look at the eagles, touching bugs at an insect zoo and viewing native American dancing.

"I was really interested in the fact that they were helping bring back the eagles because i love the bird and the fact that its part of the natural history of this area,” said Johnson.

The three day event is a fun, educational and profitable for the area.