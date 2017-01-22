Local church participates in Right to Life walk - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local church participates in Right to Life walk

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Supporters of Right to Life took to the streets of Quincy Sunday afternoon. 

People gathered at Rock Church on North 36th street to participate in a March for Life, an event that began in Washington D.C. following the Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision.

The walk was followed by a prayer service and a ceremony for the winners of a poster and essay contest.

"It gets people to think about respect for life causes in their personal lives and also encourages them to take the pro-life message to their own churches and their own communities and their own families," Robert Haas with Right for Life Adams County said. 

Right to Life has hosted these memorial walks in Adams County since 1981.

