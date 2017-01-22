Central Lee schools discussing possible spring break next year

Central Lee School District is talking about adding a spring break to next year's calendar.

Superintendent Andy Crozier said the board is trying to introduce a break in the second week of March for the 2017-2018 school year.

He said the board is exploring this option because Christmas break will be shorter next year with Christmas and New Year's falling on a Monday.

Crozier said that the students would still get out for the summer before June 1st.

He added that the calendar has not been approved yet and is looking for feedback from parents.

He said inserting a spring break into next year's calendar does not make it a permanent structure depending on how holidays fall in the calendar.

He added that the ideal goal is to provide a break in the Spring for the students.

Crozier said many families are taking vacations during January and February than previous years.

He said he is hoping this provides families an opportunity to take vacations in the Spring without having to miss school days.