Quincy High's Smith commits to Central Missouri

After undoubtedly becoming one of the most valuable pieces to an (8-2) season on the football field in 2016 Quincy High senior running back and defensive back Deven Smith has made his college commitment known.



Smith announced his commitment to the Central Missouri University football program Sunday on his twitter account.



"Last night I made my decision to become a Mule at Central Missouri. They checked out on all of my boxes for me," tweeted Smith on Sunday night.



The All-State senior became the Blue Devils' ideal two-way player in 2016. Smith lead the team in tackles while becoming the perfect backfield mate to sophomore running back Jirehl Brock.

