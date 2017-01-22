Quincy High's Smith commits to Central Missouri - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy High's Smith commits to Central Missouri

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

After undoubtedly becoming one of the most valuable pieces to an (8-2) season on the football field in 2016 Quincy High senior running back and defensive back Deven Smith has made his college commitment known. 

Smith announced his commitment to the Central Missouri University football program Sunday on his twitter account. 

"Last night I made my decision to become a Mule at Central Missouri. They checked out on all of my boxes for me," tweeted Smith on Sunday night. 

The All-State senior became the Blue Devils' ideal two-way player in 2016. Smith lead the team in tackles while becoming the perfect backfield mate to sophomore running back Jirehl Brock. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.