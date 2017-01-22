Head-on collision closes IL Highway 336

Another angle of the pickup truck involved in crash (Courtesy: Erin Bristow)

A bad crash on IL Highway 336 between Loraine and Mendon closed part of the road Sunday.

Adams County Patrol Sgt. Dale Holt said a Silverado truck driven by 39-year-old Leifthan Johnson, of Columbia, Missouri, was headed southbound in the northbound lane.

Holt said Johnson collided head-on with a car driven by 16-year-old Jeffrey Melcher of Carthage, Illinois.

After the collision, Holt said the truck overturned several times and came to a rest in the median. He said Johnson and passenger April Breshier of Quincy needed to be extricated by emergency personnel from the truck and were transported to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities said Melcher walked away with no injuries.

"This was a bad accident," said Holt. "The damage to the vehicles was major. God was definitely on their side lets put it that way. It's a miracle that the driver of the car walked away unscathed."

Adams County Sheriff's Office said the crash was still under investigation and Johnson was charged with improper lane usage.