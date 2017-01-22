Head-on collision closes IL Highway 336 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Head-on collision closes IL Highway 336

Posted:
Sedan also involved in crash (Courtesy: Erin Bristow) Sedan also involved in crash (Courtesy: Erin Bristow)
Another angle of the pickup truck involved in crash (Courtesy: Erin Bristow) Another angle of the pickup truck involved in crash (Courtesy: Erin Bristow)
Pickup truck involved in crash Pickup truck involved in crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A bad crash on IL Highway 336 between Loraine and Mendon closed part of the road Sunday. 

Adams County Patrol Sgt. Dale Holt said a Silverado truck driven by 39-year-old Leifthan Johnson, of Columbia, Missouri, was headed southbound in the northbound lane.

Holt said Johnson collided head-on with a car driven by 16-year-old Jeffrey Melcher of Carthage, Illinois.

After the collision, Holt said the truck overturned several times and came to a rest in the median. He said Johnson and passenger April Breshier of Quincy needed to be extricated by emergency personnel from the truck and were transported to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities said Melcher walked away with no injuries. 

"This was a bad accident," said Holt. "The damage to the vehicles was major. God was definitely on their side lets put it that way. It's a miracle that the driver of the car walked away unscathed."

Adams County Sheriff's Office said the crash was still under investigation and Johnson was charged with improper lane usage.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.