A Winning Formula: Clark County girls catch fire

Heading into this season it's fair to say there was a good amount of buzz surrounding the Clark County girls basketball team and nobody expected more from the Indians than the team itself. However, after starting the season with a loss to Scotland County the Indians have seemed to catch fire since.



After their season opening loss, the Indians have gone (13-1) while capturing Highland and Tony Lenzini Tournament titles in the process.



"I think we just trust each other more and we kind of connect," said senior forward Tressa Campbell.



"We are synching together more."



Realizing a they needed to find another gear, senior guard Keelie O'Brien says the team has only progressed since its first loss.



"At the beginning (of the season) we were playing good but in the fourth quarter we were just dead," said O'Brien. "I think we've come a long way."



Through the Indians (13-1) run Clark County has played three state-ranked teams from Missouri and Iowa and won two of those games. Having only played one conference game, however, the Indians say the gauntlet they've already gone through has prepared them for both their conference season and the post season.



"For us, it gave us the confidence that we needed and now we're just playing with that confidence every game," said head coach John Weaver.



Weaver also says those tough games have changed their outlook as a team, too.



"Every night we know we can win," he says. "In the past it's been we know we could but will we? Now, we come out and we expect to (win)."



As the defending conference co-champions Clark County will look to segue its tournament success to Clarence Cannon Conference success.



"We definitely take conference as a big challenge to us," said senior Jenna Bergman.



"We know we have to face all these teams again because we've only played one conference game so far."



Before the Indians head into conference play, however, they will cross the Mississippi yet again to play Unity on the road on Thursday.