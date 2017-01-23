Local boater looking to bring safety course to the Tri-States

Diagram of the Lock and Dam in Hamilton.

Boat out on the Mississippi River near the Lock and Dam.

A local boater is working to hold a boater safety class this spring in the Tri-States.

Keokuk resident Bryan Sage said he is working with the The Coast Guard Auxiliary from Peoria to try and hold a free class in Keokuk. He said it will take place on a Saturday in March or April.

Sage said the Coast Guard leadership is eager to conduct an 8-hour training session and is asking for boaters of all experience to attend.

You can find his contact information HERE to let him know if you would be willing to attend.