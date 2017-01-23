Local boater looking to bring safety course to the Tri-States

A U.S. Senate committee has scheduled a hearing to consider Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad's nomination as ambassador to China.More >>
Hannibal Regional Healthcare System is expanding its footprint.
The long detours are finally over for some drivers in Hannibal now that a busy bridge is back open The bridge on Warren Barrett Drive closed in February forcing drivers and businesses to find another way around. Now that it's back open, business like Watlow Electric Manufacturing Co in Hannibal couldn't be happier.
There's a nationwide push to make Amtrak more accessible for people with disabilities, and that push is kicking off right here in the Tri-States.
McDonough county authorities are cracking down on crystal meth. Macomb police and the McDonough County Sheriff's Office have arrested 3 people during the joint operation called "Operation ICE melt".
The Lee County Health Department has moved into the North Lee County Office building in Fort Madison because of an air quality issue in its building.
Drivers and county leaders in southeast Iowa are concerned about safety around the new Iowa Fertilizer Plant in Wever.
