Miss Adams County Second Runner-Up at State Pageant - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Miss Adams County Second Runner-Up at State Pageant

Posted:
Emma Hildebrand named Second-Runner up in state pageant. Emma Hildebrand named Second-Runner up in state pageant.
Hildrebrand competed with 71 county fair queens this weekend. Hildrebrand competed with 71 county fair queens this weekend.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -

Local royalty made waves in Illinois capital city Sunday night.  

2016 Miss Adams County Emma Hildebrand was named Second Runner-up at the Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant in Springfield, Illinois. 

Hildebrand has been competing against 71 county fair queens for the state title this weekend.

Emma Hildebrand is the 18-year-old daughter of Phil and Lori Hildebrand of Mendon.

She is a senior at Unity High School and plans on attending a small liberal arts college to study environmental science and biology. 

Just last year, the 2015 Miss Adams County Stephanie Dearwester took the same honor at State competition.

Before last year, it had been 14 years since a Miss Adams County has been selected as a top 15 state finalist.

In the history of the Adams County Fair Pageant, only two queens have taken home the state title. 

The Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant was held in conjunction with the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fair's annual convention.  

The 2017 Adams County Fair is scheduled for July 26 through August 1. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.