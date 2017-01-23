Miss Adams County Second Runner-Up at State Pageant

Hildrebrand competed with 71 county fair queens this weekend.

Emma Hildebrand named Second-Runner up in state pageant.

Local royalty made waves in Illinois capital city Sunday night.

2016 Miss Adams County Emma Hildebrand was named Second Runner-up at the Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant in Springfield, Illinois.

Hildebrand has been competing against 71 county fair queens for the state title this weekend.

Emma Hildebrand is the 18-year-old daughter of Phil and Lori Hildebrand of Mendon.

She is a senior at Unity High School and plans on attending a small liberal arts college to study environmental science and biology.

Just last year, the 2015 Miss Adams County Stephanie Dearwester took the same honor at State competition.

Before last year, it had been 14 years since a Miss Adams County has been selected as a top 15 state finalist.

In the history of the Adams County Fair Pageant, only two queens have taken home the state title.

The Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant was held in conjunction with the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fair's annual convention.

The 2017 Adams County Fair is scheduled for July 26 through August 1.