Quincy University's chili cook-off more than a competition

Chili being tested and graded at the cook-off.

Cups of chili were all around the campus Sunday

Residents serving their best chili at the cook-off

The Chili Cook-off at Quincy University was postponed for one week due to the ice storm.

But residents took that extra time and prepared delicious recipes that benefit student athletes.

Quincy University's Athletic Department combined football and chili for Mart Heinen's 29th Annual Chili Cook-off.

"It's just a nice annual event that people look forward to," Marty Bell, Men's Basketball Coach said. "It's a nice time to have touch points with people and catch up with them."

While Men's Head Basketball Coach and Athletic Director Marty Bell enjoyed the camaraderie, some attendees took their chili seriously.

"I've noticed that every year people are always stacking their drink on top of their cup and switching back and forth so I invented this," Longtime Attendee of Chili Cook-Off Bob Brewer said. "It, it makes sense."

Now not only are there several varieties of chili at the event but there's also a great cause behind the cook-off.

"The chili cook-off is one of our major fundraisers for the Athletic Department," Bell said.

The all-you-can-eat chili was five dollars per person. That money goes to the Mart Heinen Booster Club, which enhances the lives of student athletes on campus.

"Obviously we want to compete, we want to win, but our athletes come first," Women's Volleyball Coach Bob Crank said. "So, everything the Mart Heinen Club does for our student-athletes is incredibly important and beneficial to their athlete experience."

Chili was the special Sunday, but changing the lives of student athletes will be the main course for years to come.