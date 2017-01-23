Illinois debuts new "Reality Check" app

The Illinois Department of Employment Security is launching a new app called Reality Check, and there's more to it than just showing you how much you can make.

The app lets you put in a career and a location in the state, and the app will show you what kind of lifestyle you can expect to have if you get a job.

Bob Gough, with the Department of Employment Security says that he hopes that the app will encourage young people to stay in Illinois.

"We see people that are leaving the state of Illinois. We've spoken with young people about this, and we are really trying to find ways to keep our young talent and our young people in the state of Illinois. We want them to know that the state of Illinois offers any opportunity that any other state in this country has," he stated.

Gough says anyone that is looking for a career change can download the app, and find out more about possible careers. To find out more, you can download the Illinois Reality Check app via the Android or Apple store.

