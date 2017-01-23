State audit shows Shelbina municipal court 'in disarray'

A state audit of the Shelbina Municipal Court found disorganized records and missing money, according to a news release.

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway said the audit revealed issues with court operations that were concerning.

"My audit shows a court in disarray, with muddled financial records and a lack of oversight that allowed the previous court clerk to make decisions on cases that were not approved and not based on court rules or the law," Auditor Galloway said in the release. "It is unacceptable for a public body to operate in this manner, and it raises concerns as to whether citizens have routinely received unfair treatment by this court."

According to the release, auditors found the clerk was able to alter tickets and fines without a judge's approval. Galloway said the clerk was allowed to determine what would be charged for certain violations.

"In one example, the clerk charged a defendant $200 more than the approved amount," Galloway said in the release.

Galloway said the audit also uncovered $1,280 in missing payments. She said the money was listed in the court management system as received but never deposited.

"A separate account initially appeared to be missing nearly $4,000," the news release said. "Upon further review auditors found the discrepancy was due to a $3,900 payment from the court to the city that had accidentally been made twice, once in April of 2015, and again three months later."

Galloway said the audit also showed disorganization in court records.

"For 83% of cases reviewed, information in the paper records did not match what had been entered into the electronic system," the release said. "In cases where tickets had been amended, 22% had been amended by the court clerk with no approval from the judge."

The municipal court received an overall rating of poor from the auditor's office.

Current court clerk Lori Decker said Monday the audit was referring to a previous clerk. She would not comment any further.