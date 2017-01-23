La Belle man dies following weekend crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

La Belle man dies following weekend crash

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Connect
Scene of the crash Saturday night. Scene of the crash Saturday night.

A La Belle, Missouri, man died Monday morning following a crash over the weekend, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Brent Bernhardt said James Cannon, 51, was pronounced dead Monday at 9:21 a.m. MSHP reported Cannon was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

Police said Robert Grimsley, 51, and Sofia Grimsley, 10, both of Liberty, Illinois, were also involved in the crash. Robert was reportedly seriously injured while Sofia received minor injuries.

All three were taken to Blessing Hospital by ambulance.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.