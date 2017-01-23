La Belle man dies following weekend crash

A La Belle, Missouri, man died Monday morning following a crash over the weekend, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Brent Bernhardt said James Cannon, 51, was pronounced dead Monday at 9:21 a.m. MSHP reported Cannon was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

Police said Robert Grimsley, 51, and Sofia Grimsley, 10, both of Liberty, Illinois, were also involved in the crash. Robert was reportedly seriously injured while Sofia received minor injuries.

All three were taken to Blessing Hospital by ambulance.