Two Quincy men arrested on burglary charges

Two Quincy men were arrested Monday morning for burglarizing a local manufacturing facility, according to police.

The Quincy Police Department said officers responded Monday to Pine Ridge Drive at 6:07 a.m. for a report of suspicious activity. A neighbor in the area reported seeing two men carrying things to a truck.

Officers spotted the truck speeding east on Columbus Road. They pulled the truck over at 48th and Columbus Road.

The driver and passenger were identified as Heath Williamson and Thaine Johnson.

QPD said an investigation revealed a Doyle Manufacturing facility had been entered and items were taken. Police said several of those items were found in the truck Williamson and Johnson were in.

Williamson and Johnson were each charged with burglary and were placed into the Adams County Jail.