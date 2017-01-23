No evidence of foul play in death investigation - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

No evidence of foul play in death investigation

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Hannibal Police Department said Monday the investigation into the death of two people over the weekend continues, but there's no evidence of foul play.

Police said officers responded Saturday morning to the 4200 block of McMasters Avenue to assist Marion County Ambulance personnel. Officers found two men dead in the home when they arrived.

Police have not identified the two men.

No other information on the investigation has been released.

