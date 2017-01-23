Local school hosts blood drive in honor of two of their own

Members of the community showed up in support

The community came out Monday to support the Canton School District. All for school nurse Diane Jorgensen and preschool student Bridget Whiston.

"The students really wanted to do something to honor both Bridget and Mrs. Diane, and it makes it seem more real for them and they get involved and want to donate also,” said Kris Brown, National Honor Society Sponsor at Canton High School.

Jorgensen has been battling breast cancer that has spread to her liver and bones.

4-year-old Bridget has been battling rhabdomyosarcoma, she was diagnosed in July of 2015 and just recently finished treatment.

"Anyone who is battling cancer has to receive many treatments and when their blood count gets low they will need to get blood products,” said Brown.

Bridget's mom says she hopes people donate because the need for blood is higher than ever.

"My daughter went through 45 different units of blood products during her 75 weeks of chemo treatments there is a need out there and I don't think people realize that,” said Linda Whiston, Bridget's Mother.

The Canton High School National Honor Society teamed up with The American Red Cross to host the blood drive in their honor.

Bridget's mother says they're lucky to live in a small community where people care.

"It's wonderful that they recognize that people out there need blood and platelets, it's not just accident victims, that need blood and platelets, it's kids going through cancer, its adults going through cancer and it's a good thing,” said Whiston.

Anyone interested in finding out how to donate blood CLICK HERE