Stuck in a tax filing rut? United Way offers help

Two clients get help with taxes

It's time to file your taxes and if you need help you might want to consider getting help from the United Way.

Monday, the organization kicked off its volunteer income tax assistance, they offer free tax filing for federal and state income tax.

Help is income-based, if your annual household income is under $54,000, you are eligible.

You can get help from now until April 17th.

"Many of our tax clients really do count on their refund to help cover basic expenses and help with their savings so to be able to save them the tax preparation fee is very helpful for them,” said Emily Robbearts, Executive Director, United Way Adams County.

Last year they served around 1,200 clients and helped to get estimated refunds of more than $2-million for federal and state refunds.

Anyone that wants help needs to make an appointment first, you can do that by calling (217) 222-5020 or visiting their office at 936 Broadway St.