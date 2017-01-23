Local organization aims to donate 'tiny homes' to homeless veterans

Not all homeless veterans look the same; while some live on the streets, many live with friends or in shelters. Either way, there's a new effort underway in Quincy to help them find permanent homes.

The American Legion and 2x4's for Hope are teaming up to build eight tiny homes for homeless veterans.

A donation of more than $1,400 from the American Legion to 2x4's for Hope will cover the cost of wooden beams for the construction.

Although the tiny houses are small, founder of 2x4's for Hope Chris Lawrence says they make a big impact.

"A tiny house, most of them are all about 250 square feet. Pretty small, but it gets a roof over their heads and we get them off the street," Lawrence said.

Right now the project is in its early stages as organizers look for another organization to partner with to help raise money to cover the rest of the construction.