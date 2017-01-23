Lee County officials look to improve secondary roads

Officials are planning a big investment in Lee County infrastructure this year.

They're planning on spending $6.8 million on the roads.

At 243rd Avenue outside of Keokuk, the county will be doing a full road resurfacing project to replace cracks and damages.

Lee County engineer Ernie Steffensmier said the road was given to the county more than 20 years ago and needs a complete upgrade.

He said the county is also working to fill rocks on gravel roads, safety strips on ramps to main roads and fixing a bridge near Donnellson. The goal is to make sure the roads are safe for drivers.

"This was given to the county in the mid-90s and it needs to be resurfaced," Steffensmeier said. "So that is a project where we will be doing a four mile overlay to that road."

Steffensmeier said the cost of rock is playing a role in the higher budget numbers for the county.

He said rock prices have risen three percent every year.