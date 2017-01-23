Lee County officials look to improve secondary roads - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Lee County officials look to improve secondary roads

Posted:
Lee County Secondary Roads Lee County Secondary Roads
Cracked roads on Avenue 243 near Keokuk. Cracked roads on Avenue 243 near Keokuk.
LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

Officials are planning a big investment in Lee County infrastructure this year.

They're planning on spending $6.8 million on the roads.

At 243rd Avenue outside of Keokuk, the county will be doing a full road resurfacing project to replace cracks and damages.

Lee County engineer Ernie Steffensmier said the road was given to the county more than 20 years ago and needs a complete upgrade.

He said the county is also working to fill rocks on gravel roads, safety strips on ramps to main roads and fixing a bridge near Donnellson. The goal is to make sure the roads are safe for drivers. 

"This was given to the county in the mid-90s and it needs to be resurfaced," Steffensmeier said. "So that is a project where we will be doing a four mile overlay to that road."

Steffensmeier said the cost of rock is playing a role in the higher budget numbers for the county. 

He said rock prices have risen three percent every year. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.