City of Keokuk officials say state property tax cuts could impact services

City could be impacted by property tax cut demands by the state.

A proposal to cut property taxes across the state of Iowa could have a big impact on the city of Keokuk and the schools.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett says the cuts would leave the city out more than $225,000 a year which would impact services like police, firefighters, parks, and school revenue.

He's now asking residents to contact state legislators to make sure this funding doesn't fall through the cracks.

"All the important city services that are provided through property taxes would feel a hit," Burnett said. "Hopefully, we can keep everything in place but as more and more pressure comes on the city, it is hard to maintain those services, without those dollars."

Burnett says the issue hasn't been called up for a vote, but the city is taking quick action to make the public aware about what is at stake.