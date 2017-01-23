Mooar residents still need help putting in septic systems

Close up of what can be seen in the lake.

Septic tank on residents property to put into the ground.

An update to the ongoing sewage issue in Lee County, Iowa.

Many residents won't be getting help to install a sewer system to stop sewage running into Chatfield Lake.

Lee County health department officials say less than 10 residents in Mooar qualified for the septic sewer grants, even though around 30 people were seeking help.

Administrator Julie Schilling says even if residents don't get help, the issue needs to be cleaned up.

"It could cause disease, because raw sewage does carry microorganisms that can cause illness," Shilling said. "It is important for Lake Chatfield residents clean it up and take care of it."

Schilling says it's the resident's responsibility to put a tank in.

The county faces thousands of dollars in fines for not complying with the request from the state department of natural resources.