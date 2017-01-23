QND's Haugh, Gengenbacher pledge Culver-Stockton

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Culver-Stockton golf coach Tim Schrage and volleyball coach Caren Kemner have never been afraid to dip into the local talent pool to add to their rosters.



Monday was no different.



Quincy Notre Dame's Haley Haugh and Sailor Gengenbacher became the latest to join the Lady Wildcat programs.



Haugh, a regional medalist last fall, pledged to play golf in Canton and she says it was an opportunity she couldn't pass up.



"I really like their coach Tim Schrage and what they do for team ethics, and how they work out. The tournaments they go to (are) all around the United States so I'm super excited to travel with them," Haugh said.



"I think I'm going to work on my short game more because that's so important. At the collegiate level (the tees) go even farther back for women to hit and I feel like the distance won't be as hard as the short game, and definitely all the layouts we go to."



Gengenbacher is coming off a solid senior season and joins club teammates Hannibal's Kaylee Murphy and Liberty's Blair Genenbacher at Culver-Stockton.



Gengenbacher says getting a chance to play for Kemner is something she's looking forward to.



"I know playing for Coach Kemner is going to just be really exciting. She's going to push me on and off the court, and I'm ready to get to that level already," Gengenbacher explained.



"It's definitely going to be real challenging. Girls are going to be able to hit harder, they're going to be able to know spots, and know exactly where to be playing. I'm definitely going to have to step up my volleyball IQ."



Both Haugh and Gengenbacher plan on continuing to hone their skills prior to next fall.

