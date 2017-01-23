State audit finds 'disorganized records, missing money' in Shelbina municipal court

Outside look of the Shelbina Police Department. This is where the former municipal clerk had their office.

Outside look of Shelbina City Hall where the municipal court is held.

Disorganized records and missing money, those are just some of the findings from a Missouri state audit on the Shelbina Municipal Court.

City officials say they're embarrassed by the findings and already taking steps to prevent it from happening again. City Clerk Tim Lacy says the municipal clerk, who's name hasn't been released, did just enough work to keep city officials from noticing any problems back in 2014, until state officials stepped in.

"We started getting letters from the state saying 'hey these reports have not been filed,' like the quarterly reports and etc," Lacy said.

That's when Lacy and other city employees started looking into it deeper and found a number of problems, including mishandling of court records and fine payments. The city fired the municipal clerk.

"Judge [Mike] Greenwell then asked the state's attorney to conduct an audit," said Lacy.

State auditor Nicole Galloway found numerous problems during the audit that was released on Monday. A big concern: 83 percent of case records reviewed were inaccurate.

"That has a direct impact on people's lives when your case file with the court is not accurate," Galloway said.

In some cases, residents were charged more than the approved fee, including one person who was overcharged $200. They also found $1,280 in missing payments. Galloway credits it to a lack of oversight by city officials.

"It is unacceptable for a public body to operate in this manner," Galloway added. "Just this one example really calls into question how citizens have been treated by this court."

Shelbina municipal court received a poor rating from the audit. That means it will receive another audit later this year to see if the suggested corrective measures are taken. Lacy feels a new computer system installed solves most of the problems.

"We're pretty small town," Lacy explained. "So it was a lot of manual processes, The new computer program basically tracks it from in the squad car all the way through payment and in the court."

Lacy added because there were no criminal offenses, the previous municipal clerk hasn't been charged with anything. The city has gone back through and reimbursed money to those who were overcharged on their fees, but says they haven't been able to track all of those people down. So if you feel you were overcharged, contact the secretary of state's office to help locate your funds.