ONE restaurant moving to special events only

ONE restaurant and bar sign seen outside the building.

Outside ONE where it will now be for special events.

A Quincy restaurant has closed its doors, but won't be going away completely.

One Restaurant announced on their Facebook page they will now be available for special events only, like wedding receptions and banquets. The owners say the new format will allow them more time with family, while keeping the great space open. They plan to continue booking bands for live entertainment.

