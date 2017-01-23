ONE restaurant moving to special events only - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

ONE restaurant moving to special events only

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Quincy restaurant has closed its doors, but won't be going away completely.

One Restaurant announced on their Facebook page they will now be available for special events only, like wedding receptions and banquets. The owners say the new format will allow them more time with family, while keeping the great space open. They plan to continue booking bands for live entertainment.

You can check their website for all upcoming planned events by going here. 
 

