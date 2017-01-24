Longtime Quincy police officer, former chief dies - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Longtime Quincy police officer, former chief dies

The Quincy Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers.

Police say John Wilson served on Quincy's police force from 1969 to 1996. The retired chief passed away in his Leesburg, Florida home on Friday at the age of 70.

Wilson was a Camp Point, Illinois native and a U.S. Navy Veteran.
 

