Monday's Area Scores - January 23

**High School Basketball, Girls**



Payson: 29

5) Central/SE: 51

Brianna Hildebrand: 24 pts

Laney Lantz: injured knee in first half (did not return)

Haley Hickerson: 16 pts



Illini West: 61

Macomb: 44

Baylee Clampitt: 16 pts

Erin Johnson: 14 pts

Chargers: (19-5)



Liberty: 43

Unity: 65

Jordan Hildebrand: 19 pts

Taryn Roe: 17 pts

Lady Mustangs: (16-8)



Western: 37

Brown County: 43

Mariah Markert: 19 pts



Bushnell-PC: 36

South Fulton: 50



New London: 43

Central Lee: 63

Kenzie Krehbiel: 17 pts

Anna Krehbiel: 14 pts, 7 assists

Lady Hawks: (13-2)



Van Buren: 26

9) Scotland County: 35

Chelsea Wood: 14 pts

Calesse Bair: 13 pts



Hannibal: 57

Fulton: 49



-- Carrollton Tournament

QND: 61

Madison: 28



-- Bowling Green Tournament (Quarterfinals)

Louisiana: 17

1) Clopton: 74

Kaitlyn Kuntz: 17 pts



Elsberry: 28

Van-Far: 25



Silex: 24

Bowling Green: 50

Kara Meyer: 20 pts



-- Lady Rocket Invitational (at Rushville/Industry)

MW Central: 68

Rushville/Industry: 39



Beardstown: 37

PORTA: 50





**High School Basketball, Boys**



Van Buren: 50

Scotland County: 58

Grant Campbell: 20 pts



Mediapolis: 42

Holy Trinity: 63

Cory Hopper: 28 pts



2) New London: 78

Central Lee: 64

Jared Brisby: 17 pts, 12 rebs

Evan Doyle: 10 pts, 14 rebs



-- Beardstown Tournament

Rushville/Industry: 40

Carrollton: 54