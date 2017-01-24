Monday's Area Scores - January 23

**High School Basketball, Girls**
Payson: 29
5) Central/SE: 51
Brianna Hildebrand: 24 pts
Laney Lantz: injured knee in first half (did not return)
Haley Hickerson: 16 pts
Illini West: 61
Macomb: 44
Baylee Clampitt: 16 pts
Erin Johnson: 14 pts
Chargers: (19-5)
Liberty: 43
Unity: 65
Jordan Hildebrand: 19 pts
Taryn Roe: 17 pts
Lady Mustangs: (16-8)
Western: 37
Brown County: 43
Mariah Markert: 19 pts
Bushnell-PC: 36
South Fulton: 50
New London: 43
Central Lee: 63
Kenzie Krehbiel: 17 pts
Anna Krehbiel: 14 pts, 7 assists
Lady Hawks: (13-2)
Van Buren: 26
9) Scotland County: 35
Chelsea Wood: 14 pts
Calesse Bair: 13 pts
Hannibal: 57
Fulton: 49
-- Carrollton Tournament
QND: 61
Madison: 28
-- Bowling Green Tournament (Quarterfinals)
Louisiana: 17
1) Clopton: 74
Kaitlyn Kuntz: 17 pts
Elsberry: 28
Van-Far: 25
Silex: 24
Bowling Green: 50
Kara Meyer: 20 pts
-- Lady Rocket Invitational (at Rushville/Industry)
MW Central: 68
Rushville/Industry: 39
Beardstown: 37
PORTA: 50
**High School Basketball, Boys**
Van Buren: 50
Scotland County: 58
Grant Campbell: 20 pts
Mediapolis: 42
Holy Trinity: 63
Cory Hopper: 28 pts
2) New London: 78
Central Lee: 64
Jared Brisby: 17 pts, 12 rebs
Evan Doyle: 10 pts, 14 rebs
-- Beardstown Tournament
Rushville/Industry: 40
Carrollton: 54
