Monday's Area Scores - January 23 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Monday's Area Scores - January 23

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

**High School Basketball, Girls**

Payson: 29
5) Central/SE: 51
Brianna Hildebrand: 24 pts
Laney Lantz: injured knee in first half (did not return)
Haley Hickerson: 16 pts

Illini West: 61
Macomb: 44
Baylee Clampitt: 16 pts
Erin Johnson: 14 pts
Chargers: (19-5)

Liberty: 43
Unity: 65
Jordan Hildebrand: 19 pts
Taryn Roe: 17 pts
Lady Mustangs: (16-8)

Western: 37
Brown County: 43
Mariah Markert: 19 pts

Bushnell-PC: 36
South Fulton: 50

New London: 43
Central Lee: 63
Kenzie Krehbiel: 17 pts
Anna Krehbiel: 14 pts, 7 assists
Lady Hawks: (13-2)

Van Buren: 26
9) Scotland County: 35
Chelsea Wood: 14 pts
Calesse Bair: 13 pts

Hannibal: 57
Fulton: 49

-- Carrollton Tournament
QND: 61
Madison: 28

-- Bowling Green Tournament (Quarterfinals)
Louisiana: 17
1) Clopton: 74
Kaitlyn Kuntz: 17 pts

Elsberry: 28
Van-Far: 25

Silex: 24
Bowling Green: 50
Kara Meyer: 20 pts

-- Lady Rocket Invitational (at Rushville/Industry)
MW Central: 68
Rushville/Industry: 39

Beardstown: 37
PORTA: 50


**High School Basketball, Boys**

Van Buren: 50
Scotland County: 58
Grant Campbell: 20 pts

Mediapolis: 42
Holy Trinity: 63
Cory Hopper: 28 pts

2) New London: 78
Central Lee: 64
Jared Brisby: 17 pts, 12 rebs
Evan Doyle: 10 pts, 14 rebs

-- Beardstown Tournament
Rushville/Industry: 40
Carrollton: 54

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.