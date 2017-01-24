Several injured in Pike County, Illinois crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Several injured in Pike County, Illinois crash

By Brian Troutman, Producer
Several people were injured in a crash in Pike County, Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, around 6:49 p.m. Monday a 16 year old boy from Quincy was driving Northbound on 322nd Ave, 1.5 miles north of Interstate 72, behind Kathy L. Gerecke, 58, of Liberty, Illinois.

Thomas J. Schwartz, 52, of Hull, Illinois came out of a driveway and started driving South on 322nd Ave. That's when the Quincy juvenile  began to pass Gerecke. Schwartz swerved to the right side of the road to avoid an accident. The 16 year old driver swerved to the left at the same time. Schwartz struck the the other car, causing it to slide around. During the slide, Gerecke's sedan was hit. 

The juvenile's sedan and Schwartz's truck sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene. Gerecke's vehicle sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene. All injured subjects were transported to Blessing Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The juvenile had three passengers, all from Quincy. Schwartz had a 15-year-old passenger from Hull, Illinois.

The juvenile has been charged with improper lane usage, and failure to reduce speed.

