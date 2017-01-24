Colleges monitoring social media

Applying to colleges and universities can be a stressful process, but now there is even more pressure on students to be on their P's and Q's.

Research by Kaplan Test Prep shows that 40% of colleges and universities check applicants' social media accounts as a part of the admission process, and that number is expected to increase. Guidance Counselor, Judy Liesen, of Quincy Notre Dame High School, warns students that they need to be mindful of what they post, not only for universities and colleges, but for employers as well.

"Watch their pictures for sure. Any pictures that would incriminate them in any way I guess, to be aware that they are looking at that. Employers and colleges are looking at what they are involved in," she says

Liesen also encourages students to start cleaning up their social media accounts around the end of their sophomore year, and the beginning of their junior year because that's typically when students start looking at colleges.

The report says they are also looking for good things, so posts about extracurriculars or volunteering could give you a boost.