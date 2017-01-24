SC AUDIO: Carothers feels Mustangs ready to peak

With only one loss in the column since the opening round of their own holiday tournament, the Unity boys basketball team is catching fire at the right time. Mustangs coach, Keith Carothers, looks at recent wins over the same opponent, fun watching Cory Miller at times, and what the schedule looks like moving forward on Tuesday's WGEM SportsCenter.
