Students sent home after odor forces school closure

Parents picking up their children at the First Baptist Chruch learning center.

A fan being used to air out the school Tuesday afternoon.

A door open at George Washington Elementary in Keokuk Tuesday afternoon as school officials try to air out the building.

Students at George Washington Elementary in Keokuk were released from school Tuesday after an odor caused students to get sick, according to Superintendent Tim Hood.

Hood said work was being done on the school's boiler around 12:30 p.m. when some kids started to feel ill. He said the school was evacuated until they could figure out what happened.

Keokuk Fire Chief Gabe Rose said they were called in to investigate after a few kids went home sick. He said they found that an antifreeze-like liquid had been spilled near the boiler.

Rose said they called a 1-800 number to figure out what the chemical was.

They determined it was a chemical called Chem-Aqua 999 that had spilled. Rose said the chemical is usually odorless, so the chemical must have come in contact with something hot. He said the chemical has a low toxicity and shouldn't be a health concern for students.

Rose said after consulting with experts, they decided to evacuate the school as a precaution. Firefighters then swept the building with chemical detectors but didn't get any readings that would indicate the presence of a dangerous gas.

According to Hood, parents were notified of the issue and classes were canceled the rest of the day.

Rose said the kids did not need any further medical treatment after leaving the building.

The building was being aired out Tuesday afternoon. Classes resumed a normal schedule on Wednesday, according to the school's Facebook page.