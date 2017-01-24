QPS to hold forums on potential new boundaries

The Quincy Public School District will host two public forums next week regarding potential new boundaries.

The forums are scheduled for Jan. 31 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Mary Ellen Orr Auditorium at John Wood Community College. The other event is set for Feb. 2 at the Kroc Center from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

A boundary advisory task force was created last year to update the attendance boundaries in Quincy with new elementary schools being built. People will have the opportunity to ask questions and share concerns to the QPS board.

QPS said no childcare will be available.

