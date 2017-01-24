QND falls, Unity stays put in latest Illinois boys basketball ra - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QND falls, Unity stays put in latest Illinois boys basketball rankings

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

The Associated Press

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School                                                      W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Bolingbrook    (5)                          16-0    92      4     
  2.  Simeon  (3)                                      18-1    87      1     
  3.  Edwardsville  (2)                          16-1    83      3     
  4.  Curie                                                18-2    68      5     
  5.  Whitney  Young                                14-4    57      8     
  6.  Fremd                                                18-0    39      9     
  7.  East  Moline  United                      19-3    23      10   
  8.  Joliet  West                                    17-2    20      6     
  9.  Evanston  Township                        15-3    16      2     
10.  Wheaton  Warrenville  South        19-1    15      NR   
                                                               
   Others receiving votes: Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 9. Rockford Boylan 8. East St. Louis 6. Willowbrook 5. Marist 5. Geneva 4. Belleville West 3. Kenwood 3. Naperville North 2. St. Patrick 2. Quincy 2. Harvey Thornton 1. 

Class 3A
School                                                    W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Morgan  Park  (9)                          13-3    108    1     
  2.  Springfield  Lanphier  (2)        16-1    99      2     
  3.  Bloomington                                  16-3    88      3     
  4.  Fenwick                                          15-4    71      5     
  5.  North  Lawndale                            16-4    66      4     
  6.  Benton                                            19-1    49      6     
  7.  Breese  Central                            17-3    35      10   
  8.  Centralia                                      13-5    26      8     
  9.  Farragut                                        8-4      20      7     
10.  Bogan                                              13-6    12      NR   
                                                             
   Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 11. Effingham 6. Springfield Southeast 4. Washington 3. Lincoln 3. Decatur Eisenhower 2. Cahokia 1. Brooks Academy 1. 

Class 2A
School                                              W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Chicago  Uplift  (7)              17-4    124    2     
  2.  Quincy  Notre  Dame  (6)        17-1    120    1     
  3.  Orr                                            11-3    92      4     
  4.  Teutopolis                              18-2    72      3     
  5.  Alton  Marquette                    19-2    67      8     
  6.  Tremont                                    16-2    44      T5   
  7.  Hoopeston                                17-1    38      10   
  (tie)Pinckneyville                    19-2    38      7     
  9.  Eldorado                                  20-2    37      T5   
10.  Mt.  Carmel                              17-3    33      9     
                                                       
   Others receiving votes: DePaul College Prep 20. Rockridge 13. Chicago-University 11. Knoxville 2. Waterloo Gibault 1. 

Class 1A
School                                                      W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Quest  Academy  (10)                      22-2    118    1     
  2.  Effingham  St.  Anthony  (1)        18-1    105    3     
  3.  Colfax  Ridgeview                          19-1    89      4     
  4.  East  Dubuque                                  20-1    80      5     
  5.  Okawville                                        17-3    77      2     
  6.  Newark                                              15-3    59      7     
  7.  Annawan                                            17-2    40      8     
  8.  Chicago(Hope  Academy)(1)          19-3    37      9     
  9.  DePue                                                19-1    32      6     
10.  Mendon  Unity                                  15-4    16      10   
                                                               
   Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 4. Patoka 2. Crab Orchard 1. 

