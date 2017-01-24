Adams County gets approval for cameras in courtroom - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Adams County gets approval for cameras in courtroom

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Inside look of a courtroom at the Adams County Courthouse. Cameras will soon be allowed in during certain cases. Inside look of a courtroom at the Adams County Courthouse. Cameras will soon be allowed in during certain cases.
The judge will decide on each case whether cameras will be allowed or not. The judge will decide on each case whether cameras will be allowed or not.
The Illinois state seal hangs inside the courtroom. The Illinois state seal hangs inside the courtroom.
Outside look at the Adams County Courthouse which is the first in the 8th Judicial Circuit to allow cameras in the courtroom. Outside look at the Adams County Courthouse which is the first in the 8th Judicial Circuit to allow cameras in the courtroom.
Audio recording will also be allowed for certain trials. Audio recording will also be allowed for certain trials.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Residents could soon get a better look at what happens inside an Adams County courtroom.

The county is the first approved in the 8th Judicial Circuit to allow cameras in the courtroom. Chief Judge Diane Lagoski says it will be approved on a case-by-case basis, meaning a judge could approve cameras for one case, but not allow it for a different one.

Chief Judge Lagoski says the courtrooms have always been open to the public.

"I think it's wonderful that people come to watch, but it's hard to be able to dedicate the time to do that," Chief Judge Lagoski said. "This way, the public can look through the cameras in the courtroom to see what we do and we're happy to have them do that."

The chief judge says all of the judges in the circuit are behind the measure, but felt it will be some time before it's allowed in every courthouse in the district.

