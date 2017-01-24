MSHP Troopers reconstruct deadly crash scene

Troopers were out on 61 from 9 to around 11am

Troopers were back on the scene Tuesday morning of a deadly crash over the weekend near Canton, Missouri.

The Highway Patrol shut down the southbound Highway 61 ramp off of Route 16 around 9 Tuesday morning as troopers reconstructed the crash. Two motorcycles collided there Saturday night, and one of the riders, James Cannon of La Belle, died Monday morning. Troopers mapped the scene and used different tools to figure out what exactly happened.

"Basically what a reconstruction is, is a comprehensive detail mapping out of the scene, involves a total station and graphics to reconstruct on how the crash occurred,” said Cpl. Joseph Davidson, Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers will take what they learned about this crash and add it to the final report.