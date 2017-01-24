Protecting yourself against scams this tax season

Tax season is a busy time of year for scammers but, there are some tips to make sure you don't get ripped off.

Liberty Tax Services officials say one of the top scams you should be watching out for is identity theft; your Social Security number, birth date and the right way to spell your name are the three things scammers need to steal your identity.

Tax experts say another way scammers target people is fake telephone calls. Scammers will call you saying they are the IRS and ask for personal information, but experts say the IRS will never call you.

"We've had a number of our clients receive those calls that somebody said that they are the IRS,” said Carrie Bareis, owner Liberty Tax Services in Quincy. “We have even had a client go out and put money on a pre-paid debit card that they were going to give them the information over the phone, but luckily they called us first and we could confirm that it was a scam."

They also say make sure you go to a reputable tax service, try to file your taxes as early as possible, and if you are filing online don't do it in a public place.