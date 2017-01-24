'Eating Smart, Being Active' program aims to promote healthy lifestyles

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan met briefly to discuss what has been a two-year budget stalemate.More >>
Keokuk is asking for volunteers to help build a new playground at Rand Park.More >>
Just days away from closing its doors for good, a Tri-State food pantry find a way to stay open. The Barry food pantry was set to close Friday unless someone stepped in to replace the manager who resigned earlier this month.More >>
The statue known as the "soldier in the field" has a new home at the "Downey House Museum" in Memphis, Missouri. it was moved from a farm outside of Memphis because the land will soon be for sale.More >>
There's a push for changes at two intersections along Highway 61 in Northeast Missouri. Residents said the intersection can be so dangerous, often times they avoid taking that route all together. "For the past five years that we've lived here, it's been a pretty dangerous spot,” said driver Mike Lehnabauer. "I've seen the accidents, I've seen close calls,” said Shellie Lehnabauer, another driver.More >>
Other than heat, flooding kills more people than any other weather event. During a flash flood, fast falling rain can cause water to rise quickly, covering roads and overflowing creeks and streams.More >>
Part of a highway in northeast Missouri was shut down Thursday afternoon because of a motorcycle crash.More >>
A store in Keokuk is expanding, but that means a grocery store next door will be closed for good.More >>
