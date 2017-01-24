'Eating Smart, Being Active' program aims to promote healthy lif - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

'Eating Smart, Being Active' program aims to promote healthy lifestyles

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
First day of class First day of class
Full stocked kitchen for cooking Full stocked kitchen for cooking
Exercise tips are offered in class Exercise tips are offered in class

Eating healthy and living a healthy lifestyle can sometimes be difficult to maintain, but there's a program designed to teach you how to make it work without sacrificing a lot of time.

"Eating Smart Being Active," is a free 6-week program that's being offered at the F.A.C.T. office just off McMasters Avenue in Hannibal. The program is provided by the University of Missouri Extension. Students learn basic nutrition, easy on-the-go exercises and cooking quick healthy meals.

"It's very informative, and you can stay on track with it, it's not difficult, it's not rocket science it's just basic everyday choices on your meals and how you can do that better for you and your family,” said Ginny Kennedy, program coordinator.

The class is free. They have 6 more slots available, to register, contact the F.A.C.T. office at (573) 221-2285

