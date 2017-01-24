Quincy seeing big profits from video gaming

The state of Illinois made roughly two-hundred seventy-seven million dollars in gaming revenue in 2016.

Maxamillion's in Quincy said that the gaming industry has continued to grow.

Chris Kirn said that the city of Quincy uses the gaming profits on police, and firefighter pensions.

The state of Illinois made roughly $277 million in video gaming profits in the year 2016.

Tanner Freiburg, President of Maxamillion's Video Poker and Slots in Quincy, said that businesses throughout the area continue to grow because of video gaming.

"It's really helped a lot of those businesses be profitable." Freiburg said. "Maybe they weren't profitable before, and today they turn a solid profit."

Local municipalities are also cashing in. In 2013, the city of Quincy received just under $2,000 in tax revenue from video gaming. In 2016, that revenue jumped to just under $225,000.

"It's been on the fastest growing industries in the state of Illinois." Freiburg said.

Director of Administrative Services for the city of Quincy, Chris Kirn noted that the city of Quincy uses the money for only one thing.

"Once video gaming came into play, the city made the decision that one hundred percent of all of the city's funds for video gaming would be spent or allocated towards fire and police pensions." Kirn said.

Freiburg also said that the community's acceptance of video gaming has ultimately made it easier for businesses like his to prosper.

"The industry as a whole, I'd say the gaming concept has really gone over real well with a lot of businesses in town." Freiburg said.