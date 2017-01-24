Quincy photographer shares snapshots of Kosovo

Europe hits the Tri-States as photographer Gregg Boyer displays his photos at John Wood Community College. T

It's a collection of shots that he took during his multiple visits to the small European Country of Kosovo. For years he has worked as the photographer of Service International, as they've gone on trips there.

"It's just such joy to see what's happened, and they've been through so many hard things with the war that ended in 1999. We did a lot of relief things there. We built homes, we built shelters, we built a school- numerous, numerous projects," said Boyer.

Boyer's exhibit runs through February 24th and there will be a reception this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. where Boyer will share some of his stories.