Longtime emergency service shuts down

ACERS donated material back to the Adams County Ambulance Service after having to shut down.

Every second counts-- a common phrase when talking about an emergency, but a local volunteer group who took that message to heart, will no longer respond in Adams County.

Members of the Adams County Emergency Responders, or ACERS, met for their regular meeting Tuesday like they've done for nearly 20 years. This one was different than the others.

"Tonight is our last ACERS meeting," ACERS President, Rodney Voss said.

The group formed in 1998, after the Adams County Ambulance Service got rid of the volunteer ambulances in the county. Bill Johnson has dedicated his life to emergency response.

"I've just enjoyed doing it over the 40 years," Johnson said. "It's just going to be hard not to want to get up and go whenever that ambulance goes by."

After decades of service, ACERS is being forced to end operations because the state now mandates volunteer groups to carry certain medication and respond to every call, a near impossible task for the volunteer group.

"The 24/7 is what stopped us," Voss explained.

The Adams County Ambulance service worked closely with the group. The director says it's sad to see the group go, but it won't impact their emergency services.

"But it does affect our overall response system because sometimes those ambulances are already out on a call for service," John Simon said. "These first responders were able to be there while an ambulance from a further distance responded."

Though the group said their goodbyes on Tuesday, some planned to continue their training just in case they're needed in the future.

"If something came up down the road that opened up, we could start something back up or assist," Voss said. "We all said we would try to help if we could."

The new state mandates won't allow even individuals members to respond to calls on their own. During the final meeting, members donated much of the equipment to the Adams County Ambulance service. They also took donated funds left in the accounts and gave them back to the organization who supported them through the years.

ACERS haven't been responding to emergencies since July due to the state mandate changes.