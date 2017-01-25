Tuesday's Sports Extra - January 24 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tuesday's Sports Extra - January 24

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Central Lee protected home floor by beating Holy Trinity by two points. Central Lee protected home floor by beating Holy Trinity by two points.

**High School Basketball, Boys**

10) Unity: 69
Illini West: 68
Final/OT
Cory Miller: 26
Kennedy Gooding: 22 pts
Mustangs: (17-4)

Pittsfield: 66
Central: 39
Noah Mendenhall: 19 pts
Lane Ippensen: 12 pts

Bushnell-PC: 47
Macomb: 54
Carter Fayhee: 28 pts

Southeastern: 29
Pleasant Hill: 50
Kaleb Root: 17 pts
Grant Peebles: 16 pts

West Hancock: 42
Keokuk: 33

West Central: 66
Griggsville-Perry: 43
Jacob Hurrelbrink: 23 pts
Ian Smith: 28 pts

Brussels: 32
Western: 58
Dalton Malone: 22 pts
Jacob Goertz: 17 pts
Wildcats: (13-6)

Fort Madison: 46
Clark County: 59
Chandler Bevans: 24 pts
Treavor James-Kokjohn: 21 pts
Indians: (12-3)

Holy Trinity: 38
Central Lee: 40
Evan Doyle: 13 pts
Cory Hopper: 19 pts

10) Monroe City: 60
Highland: 63
Jackson Parrish: 31 pts
Keetan Johnston: 11 pts, 10 assists, 6 rebs
Logan Minter: 17 pts

Macon: 33
South Shelby: 34
Alec Patterson: 12 pts, 11 rebs

Brookfield: 53
Palmyra: 66
Casch Doyle: 22 pts

Canton: 70
Mark Twain: 57
Lance Logsdon: 33 pts
Grant Peters: 19 pts

Scotland County: 47
Schuyler County: 49
Elijah Cooley: 15 pts

Atlanta: 34
Marion County: 59
Carson Bock: 16 pts

-- Fort Zumwalt North Tournament
Hannibal: 51
Priory: 67
Dezi Jones: 19 pts

-- Bowling Green Tournament
Silex: 29
Clopton: 39
Stephen Talbert: 15 pts

Elsberry: 44
Bowling Green: 48

Winfield: 37
Louisiana: 66

North Callaway: 55
Van-Far: 62
Lathyn McMorris: 24 pts

-- Beardstown Tournament
Carrollton: 66
South Fulton: 60

North Greene: 48
Rushville/Industry: 38

MW Central: 44
Beardstown: 48


**High School Basketball, Girls**

Holy Trinity: 55
Central Lee: 44
Ashlyn Haas: 16 pts

West Hancock: 41
Keokuk: 62
Michaela Davis: 20 pts

Danville: 29
Fort Madison: 44
Mercedes Trimble: 17 pts

7) Monroe City: 67
Highland: 41
Jada Summers: 19 pts
Kaitlin Benson: 18 pts

Macon: 45
South Shelby: 32
Kenzie Kendrick: 13 pts

Brookfield: 46
Palmyra: 64
Nicole Kroeger: 29 pts

Canton: 53
Mark Twain: 67
McKenzie Lathrom: 26 pts
Kaelee Ogle: 18 pts, 15 rebs

9) Scotland County: 56
Schuyler County: 41
Calesse Bair: 29 pts

Atlanta: 51
Marion County: 36
Payton Hays: 16 pts, 12 rebs

JX ISD: 43
Payson: 92


**High School Wrestling**

Galesburg: 28
Quincy High: 42

