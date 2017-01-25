Tuesday's Sports Extra - January 24

**High School Basketball, Boys**
10) Unity: 69
Illini West: 68
Final/OT
Cory Miller: 26
Kennedy Gooding: 22 pts
Mustangs: (17-4)
Pittsfield: 66
Central: 39
Noah Mendenhall: 19 pts
Lane Ippensen: 12 pts
Bushnell-PC: 47
Macomb: 54
Carter Fayhee: 28 pts
Southeastern: 29
Pleasant Hill: 50
Kaleb Root: 17 pts
Grant Peebles: 16 pts
West Hancock: 42
Keokuk: 33
West Central: 66
Griggsville-Perry: 43
Jacob Hurrelbrink: 23 pts
Ian Smith: 28 pts
Brussels: 32
Western: 58
Dalton Malone: 22 pts
Jacob Goertz: 17 pts
Wildcats: (13-6)
Fort Madison: 46
Clark County: 59
Chandler Bevans: 24 pts
Treavor James-Kokjohn: 21 pts
Indians: (12-3)
Holy Trinity: 38
Central Lee: 40
Evan Doyle: 13 pts
Cory Hopper: 19 pts
10) Monroe City: 60
Highland: 63
Jackson Parrish: 31 pts
Keetan Johnston: 11 pts, 10 assists, 6 rebs
Logan Minter: 17 pts
Macon: 33
South Shelby: 34
Alec Patterson: 12 pts, 11 rebs
Brookfield: 53
Palmyra: 66
Casch Doyle: 22 pts
Canton: 70
Mark Twain: 57
Lance Logsdon: 33 pts
Grant Peters: 19 pts
Scotland County: 47
Schuyler County: 49
Elijah Cooley: 15 pts
Atlanta: 34
Marion County: 59
Carson Bock: 16 pts
-- Fort Zumwalt North Tournament
Hannibal: 51
Priory: 67
Dezi Jones: 19 pts
-- Bowling Green Tournament
Silex: 29
Clopton: 39
Stephen Talbert: 15 pts
Elsberry: 44
Bowling Green: 48
Winfield: 37
Louisiana: 66
North Callaway: 55
Van-Far: 62
Lathyn McMorris: 24 pts
-- Beardstown Tournament
Carrollton: 66
South Fulton: 60
North Greene: 48
Rushville/Industry: 38
MW Central: 44
Beardstown: 48
**High School Basketball, Girls**
Holy Trinity: 55
Central Lee: 44
Ashlyn Haas: 16 pts
West Hancock: 41
Keokuk: 62
Michaela Davis: 20 pts
Danville: 29
Fort Madison: 44
Mercedes Trimble: 17 pts
7) Monroe City: 67
Highland: 41
Jada Summers: 19 pts
Kaitlin Benson: 18 pts
Macon: 45
South Shelby: 32
Kenzie Kendrick: 13 pts
Brookfield: 46
Palmyra: 64
Nicole Kroeger: 29 pts
Canton: 53
Mark Twain: 67
McKenzie Lathrom: 26 pts
Kaelee Ogle: 18 pts, 15 rebs
9) Scotland County: 56
Schuyler County: 41
Calesse Bair: 29 pts
Atlanta: 51
Marion County: 36
Payton Hays: 16 pts, 12 rebs
JX ISD: 43
Payson: 92
**High School Wrestling**
Galesburg: 28
Quincy High: 42
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.